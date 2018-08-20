FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 8:07 PM / a few seconds ago

Exclusive: Trump says not thrilled with Fed's Powell for raising rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was “not thrilled” with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates and accused China and Europe of manipulating their respective currencies.

U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump, who nominated Powell last year to replace former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, told Reuters in an interview that he believed the U.S. central bank should be more accommodating.

“I’m not thrilled with his raising of interest rates, no. I’m not thrilled,” Trump said in the interview.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and James Oliphant; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Paul Simao

