WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday that the Federal Reserve remained independent and U.S. President Donald Trump is not dictating policy to the Fed.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

His remarks came hours after Trump criticized the Fed for raising interest rates too quickly, in his second attack against the central bank in the past 24 hours.