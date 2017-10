WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make his choice to lead the Federal Reserve soon and was still weighing at least three people: Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor and current Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference after a two-day Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) policy meeting, in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“I will make my decision very shortly, pretty shortly,” he told Fox Business Network in an interview that aired on Monday.