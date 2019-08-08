Trump criticizes U.S. dollar's strength, blames the Fed

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday again expressed dissatisfaction with the strength of the U.S. dollar, saying the Federal Reserve’s interest rates were harming American manufacturers.

“The Fed’s high interest rate level, in comparison to other countries, is keeping the dollar high, making it more difficult for our great manufacturers like Caterpillar, Boeing, John Deere, our car companies, & others, to compete on a level playing field,” Trump said in a series of posts on Twitter.

The Republican president has for months been calling on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Fed policymakers to lower interest rates to support the U.S. economy.

At the end of July, Fed policymakers cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.