Trump repeats call for U.S. to play 'currency manipulation game'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his call for the United States to match efforts by China and Europe to manipulate currencies and pump money into their economies.

“China and Europe playing big currency manipulation game and pumping money into their system in order to compete with USA. We should MATCH, or continue being the dummies who sit back and politely watch as other countries continue to play their games - as they have for many years!” Trump tweeted.