2 months ago
Trump to nominate Senate aide for Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
June 29, 2017 / 1:34 AM / 2 months ago

Trump to nominate Senate aide for Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Senate aide Richard Glick to be a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

Glick, who is general counsel of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, would serve the remainder of a five-year term expiring in June 2022, the statement said.

He must be confirmed by the Senate.

FERC regulates interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and crude oil.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

