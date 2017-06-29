Trump to nominate Senate aide for Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Senate aide Richard Glick to be a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

Glick, who is general counsel of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, would serve the remainder of a five-year term expiring in June 2022, the statement said.

He must be confirmed by the Senate.

FERC regulates interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and crude oil.