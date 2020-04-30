Trump says could give job to former national security adviser Flynn

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn departs after his sentencing was delayed at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would consider bringing former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a key figure in the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, back into his administration.

“I would certainly consider it, yeah. I think he’s a fine man,” Trump told reporters.

Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about interactions with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office.