Subpoena issued for former Trump attorney Cohen in Trump Foundation probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York state sent a subpoena on Wednesday to U.S. President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen in connection with a probe of the Trump Foundation charity, a New York state official said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen walks out of court in New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The subpoena was issued by the New York state tax department, the official said, after Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, made comments about Cohen having information regarding the Trump Foundation, which is based in the state.

James Gazzale, a spokesman for the New York state tax department, said the agency will be working with the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney as appropriate.

The state’s attorney general, Barbara Underwood, filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, three of his children and his foundation in June, saying Trump had illegally used the nonprofit as a personal “checkbook” for his own benefit, including his 2016 presidential campaign.

“We cannot comment on potential or ongoing investigations,” Amy Spitalnik, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said on Wednesday.

“As our lawsuit against the Trump Foundation illustrates, we will hold Donald Trump and his associates accountable for violations of state law, and will seek a criminal referral from the appropriate state agency as necessary,” Spitalnik said.

Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, declined to comment.

The subpoena was first reported by the Associated Press.

Cohen on Tuesday pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to eight criminal charges, including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.