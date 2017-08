U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an energy policy discussion with leaders of American Indian tribes and U.S. governors at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 28, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to attend Bastille Day ceremonies in Paris on July 14, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

The two leaders spoke on Tuesday and Macron issued the invitation. The two men last met in Brussels in May, a session noted by an extended handshake between them.