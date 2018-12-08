Trump, observing French turmoil, suggests end of climate change pact

U.S. President Donald Trump steps off Marine One and walks across the South Lawn after returning to the White House in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, commenting on the clashes between police and “yellow vest” protesters in Paris, said on Saturday that it may be time to do away with the Paris accord on climate change.

“Very sad day & night in Paris,” the president said in a message issued on Twitter. “Maybe it’s time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes?”