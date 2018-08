(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and the conversation focused on security and trade issues.

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump talk during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

“Had a very good phone call with @EmmanuelMacron, President of France. Discussed various subjects, in particular Security and Trade,” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump, who is vacationing at his golf club in New Jersey, did not say when the conversation took place.