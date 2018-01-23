FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 23, 2018 / 5:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump to host first state visit of his presidency for France's Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host the first state visit of his year-old presidency in late April when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the White House, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

The visit will include the first state dinner hosted by Trump and his wife, Melania, the official said.

Trump went through his first year in office without hosting a state dinner. He and Macron have developed a friendly relationship over the past year.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.