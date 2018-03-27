Trump nominates Schumer aide to Federal Trade Commission

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday nominated Rebecca Slaughter, chief counsel to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to the Federal Trade Commission, the White House said in a statement.

Slaughter, if confirmed by the Senate, would hold the position for the rest of a seven-year term ending in 2022. She would become the second Democratic commissioner along with Rohit Chopra, a former official at the Consumer Financial Protection Board.

The FTC works with the U.S. Justice Department to enforce antitrust law. The agency has five commissioners but only three can be from one political party.

Slaughter is a Yale graduate who has worked for Schumer since 2009.