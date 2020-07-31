We'll discuss how German forces can help regions to be hit by U.S. troop withdrawal: minister

FILE PHOTO: German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 1, 2020. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German defence minister said on Friday that she would hold talks after the summer with the premiers of states affected by U.S. plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany to see how the national armed forces can help those regions.

“Regarding the regrettable plans to withdraw U.S. troops, I will, at the beginning of the parliamentary session after the summer, invite the premiers of the states affected to discuss how the Bundeswehr can support the affected regions,” Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement.

“We’re bearing German and European interests in mind. The truth is that a good life in Germany and Europe increasingly depends on how we ensure our own security,” she added.

The U.S. military on Wednesday unveiled the troop withdrawal plans, in fallout from President Donald Trump’s long-simmering feud with Berlin but said it will keep nearly half of those forces in Europe to address tension with Russia.