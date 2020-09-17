Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

By Jonathan Stempel, Mark Hosenball

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas leaves the Manhattan Federal Court in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., February 3, 2020. REUTERS/ Bryan R Smith

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign-finance related charges.

Prosecutors said they had now charged Parnas and an associate, David Correia, with conspiring to defraud investors in an insurance company they operated. Prosecutors said a superseding indictment also includes fresh campaign finance law violations.

