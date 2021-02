FILE PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump’s long-time lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani is not representing Trump in legal matters at this time, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Tuesday.

“Mayor Giuliani is not currently representing President Trump in any legal matters,” Miller said.