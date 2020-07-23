Trump says he never asked ambassador to bring British Open to his golf course

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied reports in U.S. media that he had asked the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Woody Johnson to try to bring the Open Championship to his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland.

“I read a story about it today, and I ... never spoke to Woody Johnson about doing that, no,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

The New York Times reported that Johnson had told multiple colleagues in February 2018 that Trump had asked him to see if the British government could help steer the Open golf tournament to Turnberry, where it has been held in the past.

The Times said Johnson raised the idea of Turnberry playing host to the Open with the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell.