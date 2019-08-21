Danish PM says cancellation of Trump visit won't hurt good U.S. relations

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen addresses the media regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's cancellation of his visit to Denmark, in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 21, 2019. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s prime minister said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s cancellation of a state visit after Denmark rebuffed his interest in purchasing Greenland would not affect close relations between the two allies.

“The cancellation of the visit doesn’t change the good relationship between Denmark and the United States,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press briefing.

She also reaffirmed that Greenland is not for sale.