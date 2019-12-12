Trump mocks teen climate activist Thunberg: 'Chill Greta, Chill'

FILE PHOTO: Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, U.S. September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump reprised his ridicule of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg on Thursday saying it was “ridiculous” that the Swedish climate activist was named Time’s Person of the Year for 2019.

Thunberg won the magazine’s annual honorific on Wednesday for her work inspiring millions of young people to take action against climate change.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump, 73, said on Twitter, commenting on another person’s tweet congratulating Thunberg.

It was not the first time the Republican president targeted Thunberg.

In September, Trump retweeted a clip of the teenager’s speech to a United Nations climate summit in which she angrily denounced world leaders for failing to tackle climate change by demanding: “How dare you?”

His sarcastic commentary: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”