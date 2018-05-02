Under Trump, Guantanamo prisoner population falls for now with one transfer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States announced on Wednesday the first transfer of a prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay detention center under U.S. President Donald Trump, lowering the prisoner population for now at a facility Trump has signaled he would like to repopulate.

The U.S. military said Ahmed Muhammed Haza al-Darbi’s transfer to Saudi Arabia brought the prisoner population down to 40 detainees.

“The United States coordinated with the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure the transfer took place in accordance with established standards for security and humane treatment,” said Commander Sarah Higgins, a Pentagon spokeswoman.