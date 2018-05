WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing to publish on Thursday long-delayed proposed rule changes for the export of U.S. firearms, a State Department official said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks at a photographer after a meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-In at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The rule changes would move the oversight of commercial firearm exports from the U.S. Department of State to the Department of Commerce.

The action is part of a broader Trump administration overhaul of weapons export policy that was announced in April.