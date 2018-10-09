Israeli PM Netanyahu thanks Haley for fighting U.N. 'hypocrisy'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Nikki Haley, the outgoing US ambassador to the United Nations, for her support of Israel and said she had fought hypocrisy at the organization.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a news conference, with his Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, announcing the appointment of the new Bank of Israel Governor, in Jerusalem October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“I would like to thank Ambassador Nikki Haley, who led the uncompromising struggle against hypocrisy at the U.N., and on behalf of the truth and justice of our country,” Netanyahu said on Twitter. Haley announced her resignation on Tuesday.