FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 9, 2018 / 4:52 PM / a minute ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu thanks Haley for fighting U.N. 'hypocrisy'

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Nikki Haley, the outgoing US ambassador to the United Nations, for her support of Israel and said she had fought hypocrisy at the organization.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a news conference, with his Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, announcing the appointment of the new Bank of Israel Governor, in Jerusalem October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“I would like to thank Ambassador Nikki Haley, who led the uncompromising struggle against hypocrisy at the U.N., and on behalf of the truth and justice of our country,” Netanyahu said on Twitter. Haley announced her resignation on Tuesday.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.