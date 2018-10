UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed on Tuesday his “deep appreciation for the excellent cooperation and support” that outgoing U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has demonstrated, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres before a meeting of the Security Council at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

“They had a very productive and strong working relationship,” he told reporters.