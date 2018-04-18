FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 7:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. envoy to U.N. Haley says relationship with Trump is 'perfect'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said her relationship with President Donald Trump was “perfect” amid friction between Haley and the White House.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump participate in a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Haley said on Sunday that Washington was preparing new sanctions on Russia over its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. However, Trump delayed further action, according to a senior administration official.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Haley might have been confused about Washington’s plans, but Haley fired back on Tuesday: “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Susan Thomas

