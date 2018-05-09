FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
May 9, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Haspel says would 'never, ever' resume CIA harsh interrogations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel, told lawmakers on Wednesday she would never allow the CIA to resume its program of harsh interrogation practices similar to those used after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“I support the higher moral standard that this country has decided to hold itself to. I would never, ever take CIA back to an interrogation program,” Haspel told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee at a hearing.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.