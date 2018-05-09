Haspel says would 'never, ever' resume CIA harsh interrogations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel, told lawmakers on Wednesday she would never allow the CIA to resume its program of harsh interrogation practices similar to those used after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“I support the higher moral standard that this country has decided to hold itself to. I would never, ever take CIA back to an interrogation program,” Haspel told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee at a hearing.