Democratic Senator Manchin will back Trump CIA nominee Haspel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said in a statement on Wednesday he would back President Donald Trump’s pick to be CIA director, Gina Haspel, becoming the first Democrat to support her nomination.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas - RC1BDE7C9120

Support from Manchin, a moderate who often votes with Republicans, is a huge boost for Haspel’s chances at winning the majority of votes needed to be confirmed in the full Senate, where Trump’s Republicans control just a 51-49 seat majority.