March 13, 2018 / 8:41 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: 'lot of questions' about Trump CIA nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday that senators have “a lot of questions” about President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, Gina Haspel.

“They deserve to have those questions answered, in an open hearing setting,” he told reporters at the U.S. Senate. Warner said he also had a lot of questions, but, when pressed, would not say whether he was concerned.

Haspel, a veteran CIA undercover officer, is supported by many in the U.S. intelligence community but her confirmation by the U.S. Senate could be complicated if too many lawmakers reject her because she oversaw a secret CIA prison where detainees were tortured.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

