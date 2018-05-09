FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 12:16 AM / in 39 minutes

Trump's pick for CIA director says will not restart detention program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the CIA says she will not restart a controversial detention and interrogation program begun after the Sept. 11 attacks, according to excerpts of congressional testimony released on Tuesday.

Nominee to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Gina Haspel arrives for a meeting with Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program,” acting CIA Director Gina Haspel will tell the Senate Intelligence Committee at her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, according to the excerpts.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

