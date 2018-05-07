FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 6:53 PM / in 38 minutes

Trump's CIA pick '100 percent committed' to confirmation process: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be director of the CIA, is 100 percent committed to going through the confirmation process in the U.S. Senate, the White House said on Monday.

Haspel wants to do everything she can to protect the agency and the safety and security of the American people, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a news briefing, “which is why she is 100 percent committed to going through this confirmation process.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Dan Grebler

