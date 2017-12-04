FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
In slap at Romney, Trump says he wants Orrin Hatch to run for re-election
Sections
Featured
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
Special Report
China
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
Trump tweets about Russia probe spark warnings from lawmakers
Politics
Trump tweets about Russia probe spark warnings from lawmakers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 4, 2017 / 7:43 PM / in 40 minutes

In slap at Romney, Trump says he wants Orrin Hatch to run for re-election

Roberta Rampton

2 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday he wants U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah to run for re-election, a move that puts Trump on a collision course with Republican rival Mitt Romney, who wants to run for Hatch’s seat.

U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) prior to speaking at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Hatch, 83, has made noises about retiring from the Senate seat he has held since 1977 and Republican officials say Romney, a Utah resident who was the Republican 2012 presidential nominee, has been preparing to run for Hatch’s seat next year.

But Trump, who has clashed with Romney in the past, said he wants Hatch to run for re-election.

“You are a true fighter, Orrin, I have to say,” Trump said at an event in Salt Lake City. “We hope you will continue to serve your state and your country in the Senate for a very long time to come.”

Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts who spends a great deal of time in Utah, has been expecting to run for Hatch’s seat in a state that Republicans typically win.

Trump considered picking Romney as his secretary of state a year ago but opted instead for Rex Tillerson. In August, Romney demanded Trump apologize for saying both sides were to blame for violence at a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump did not apologize.

Trump demurred when asked whether he was trying to send Romney a message by encouraging Hatch to run again.

“He’s a good man. Mitt’s a good man,” Trump said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.