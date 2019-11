FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on honesty and transparency in healthcare prices inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was in very good health, after undergoing what he said was the first phase of an annual medical checkup the previous day.

Trump tweeted that he had undergone the first phase of checks at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington. “Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year,” he said.