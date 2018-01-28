FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018 / 10:54 PM / in 10 hours

'I am a stable genius,' Donald Trump says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he was a stable genius and that he eats good quality food.

When asked by Britain’s ITV about his health and some perceptions that he was insane and physically unfit, Trump said: “I am a stable genius.”

When asked about eating burgers and drinking Coke, Trump said: “I eat fine food, really from some of the finest chefs in the world, I eat healthy food, I also have some of that food on occasion... I think I eat actually quite well.”

He said he would consider staying in the Paris climate accord but that it would have to be a good deal for the United States.

Reporting by Andy MacAskill, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

