Trump without side effects after two-week course of anti-malaria drug, White House doctor says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement about U.S. trade relations with China and Hong Kong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump had no side effects from a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that can cause heart problems, after using it as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, his White House physician said on Wednesday.

The results of Trump’s annual physical found that the 73-year-old president remains healthy but picked up a pound and now weighs 244 pounds (110.68 kg) compared to 243 pounds (110.22 kg)last year.

His weight puts him further into the obese range for adults of his height.

Trump, who turns 74 on June 14, is regularly tested for the virus and has been negative each time, according to a summary of results by his physician, Sean Conley.

Trump last month began taking hydroxychloroquine, despite questions about its effectiveness, after two White House aides tested positive for the virus. He told reporters at the time he was taking it just in case it helped fend off the virus.

Conley said no changes were noticed in Trump’s electrocardiogram test as a result of the drug.

“The president completed the regimen safely and without side effects,” Conley said. “He continues to receive regular COVID-19 testing, and to date all results have been negative.”

Trump’s cholesterol was at 167, well in the normal range, as he benefits from taking a cholesterol drug.