Trump, not especially vigilant on diet, declared 'in very good health'

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump was declared “in very good health” by the White House physician on Friday after four hours of examinations in what amounted to a test of whether his doctor’s order that he follow a healthier diet has paid dividends.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Specific details on Trump’s weight, cholesterol levels and blood pressure were not released in a statement from White House physician Sean Conley after Conley and 11 specialists put the 72-year-old president through a battery of medical tests.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond,” Conley said.

Trump underwent his second physical exam as president at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland. Conley said Trump did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia, meaning he did not have a colonoscopy.

Little more than a year ago, Trump’s doctor declared him in “excellent health.” But the president was directed to try to lose 10 to 15 pounds (4.5 to 6.8 kg) by eating better and starting to exercise. There is little evidence to indicate he has lost a significant amount of weight.

Aides said he now eats more fish than he used to but still enjoys steaks, well done with ketchup on the side, and fried potatoes prepared by the chefs at the White House and at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Trump also has long had a well-documented fondness for fast food.

Trump has admitted he has not hewn closely to his diet plan. Nor has he been known to enter the White House gym for a workout.

“The president received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the president admits he has not followed it religiously,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

Trump weighed 239 pounds (108 kg) at last year’s physical. His resting heart rate was 68 beats per minute (bpm), his blood pressure was 122/74, and his total cholesterol was 223 (HDL 67, LDL 143). In last year’s exam, a stress test found above-average exercise capacity. A cognitive assessment was normal.

Trump daily takes a 10 mg dose of the drug Crestor to lower cholesterol, 81 mg of aspirin for cardiac health, and 1 mg of the drug Propecia for prevention of male pattern hair loss.