Trump, not particularly vigilant about diet, gets physical exam

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday underwent his annual physical exam, a test of whether his doctor’s order that he follow a healthier diet has paid dividends.

Trump, 72, was being put through a round of medical tests at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, to determine his weight, cholesterol, blood pressure and other health factors.

Little more than a year ago, Trump’s doctor declared him to be in “excellent health.” But the president was directed to try to lose 10 to 15 pounds (4.5 to 6.8 kg) by eating better and starting to exercise,

Aides said he now eats more fish than he used to but still enjoys steaks, well done with ketchup on the side, and fried potatoes prepared by the chefs at the White House and at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Trump also has long had a well-documented fondness for fast food.

Trump has admitted that he has not hewn closely to his diet plan. Nor has he been known to enter the White House gym for a workout.

“The president received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the president admits he has not followed it religiously,” said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

At last year’s physical, Trump weighed 239 pounds (108 kg) at last year’s physical. His resting heart rate was 68 beats per minute (bpm), his blood pressure was 122/74, and his total cholesterol was 223 (HDL 67, LDL 143).

In last year’s exam, a stress test found above-average exercise capacity and a cognitive assessment was normal.

Trump daily takes a 10 mg dose of Crestor to lower cholesterol, 81 mg of aspirin for cardiac health, and 1 mg of Propecia for prevention of male pattern hair loss.