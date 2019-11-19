Trump says his medical exam was 'very routine'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on honesty and transparency in healthcare prices inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his medical examination over the weekend was very routine, blasting media coverage of his unexpected physical and any speculation that there were problems with his health.

“I was out of there very quickly,” Trump told reporters at the White House at the start of a meeting with his Cabinet in his first public event since his Saturday physical, adding that it was “a very routine, physical.”