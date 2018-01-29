FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 5:03 PM / in 8 hours

Trump wants U.S. Health Secretary to get tough on drug prices, opioids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday charged the new U.S. health secretary with bringing down drug prices and to be tough on pharmaceutical companies about the widespread abuse of prescription opiates.

“He’s going to get those prescription drug prices way down,” said Trump at a swearing-in ceremony for Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, adding that Azar would be “very tough” on drug companies and doctors about prescribing opioids.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Steve Holland

