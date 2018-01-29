Trump wants U.S. Health Secretary to get tough on drug prices, opioids

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday charged the new U.S. health secretary with bringing down drug prices and to be tough on pharmaceutical companies about the widespread abuse of prescription opiates.

“He’s going to get those prescription drug prices way down,” said Trump at a swearing-in ceremony for Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, adding that Azar would be “very tough” on drug companies and doctors about prescribing opioids.