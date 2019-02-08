White House physician declares Trump 'in very good health' after exam

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s physician on Friday declared the president “in very good health” after four hours of examination at Walter Reed military hospital, a statement said.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond,” said White House physician Sean Conley.