Politics
February 8, 2019 / 3:41 PM / in 18 minutes

White House physician declares Trump 'in very good health' after exam

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s physician on Friday declared the president “in very good health” after four hours of examination at Walter Reed military hospital, a statement said.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond,” said White House physician Sean Conley.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below