WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believed Republicans had enough votes to pass a healthcare bill that would allocate block grants to states.

U.S. President Donald Trump smiles after signing an Executive Order to make it easier for Americans to buy bare-bone health insurance plans and circumvent Obamacare rules at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“As soon as we’re finished with taxes ... we really feel like we have the votes to get block grants into the states where the states can much better manage this money and much better take care of the people,” Trump told reporters.