Former Trump aide Hicks to return to White House: administration official

FILE PHOTO: Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks arrives for a closed door interview before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hope Hicks, a one-time close aide to President Donald Trump, will return to the White House next month, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Hicks, who was Trump’s campaign press secretary as well as his White House communications director until resigning in Feb. 2018, in June told a House of Representatives committee that Trump was serious in saying there was nothing wrong in accepting derogatory information about political opponents from a foreign government. Six months later Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives in part for asking Ukraine’s president to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential 2020 election opponent.