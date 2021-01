FILE PHOTO: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks to Capitol Hill reporters about an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the attack on the Capitol last week, in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is planning to send its articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as this week, the chamber’s No. 2 Democrat Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.

“There is no reason why we can’t send it this week .. We intend to do that,” he told MSNBC in an interview, citing discussions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.