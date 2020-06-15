Trump touts hydroxychloroquine even as U.S. revokes emergency use status

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion on "America's seniors" in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday other countries had provided great reports on the effectiveness of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for treatment of the deadly coronavirus, complaining that only U.S. agencies have failed to grasp its benefit.

His remarks, delivered to reporters at the White House, came hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, despite Trump’s frequent praise of the drug’s usefulness for staving off the disease.