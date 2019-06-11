Trump says will soon sit down with Democrats for immigration negotiations

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Japan from the White House in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would sit down soon with his Democratic opponents in the U.S. Congress for negotiations over U.S. immigration policy.

Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn before departing for Iowa for the day, Trump did not explain what specifically he would talk about with the Democrats, amid stark differences over how to handle a surge of illegal immigrants along the U.S. southern border.