White House says it opposes McCain-Coons bipartisan immigration bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it opposed a bipartisan immigration measure proposed by Senators John McCain and Chris Coons, saying it would boost illegal immigration and fail to fix other immigration practices opposed by President Donald Trump.

The proposal would provide protections for immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children and increase security along the U.S.-Mexican border, but does not offer a sweeping overhaul of the immigration system.

“The White House opposes the McCain-Coons immigration proposal, which would increase illegal immigration, surge chain migration, continue catch and release and give a pathway to citizenship to convicted alien felons,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.