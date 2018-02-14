FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Politics
February 14, 2018 / 5:24 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

White House says it opposes McCain-Coons bipartisan immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it opposed a bipartisan immigration measure proposed by Senators John McCain and Chris Coons, saying it would boost illegal immigration and fail to fix other immigration practices opposed by President Donald Trump.

The proposal would provide protections for immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children and increase security along the U.S.-Mexican border, but does not offer a sweeping overhaul of the immigration system.

“The White House opposes the McCain-Coons immigration proposal, which would increase illegal immigration, surge chain migration, continue catch and release and give a pathway to citizenship to convicted alien felons,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.