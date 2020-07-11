Politics
July 11, 2020 / 12:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump's planned order on 'dreamer' immigrants will not include amnesty -White House

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned executive order on immigration will not include amnesty for migrants who are in the United States illegally but arrived in the country as children, a White House spokesman said on Friday.

“This does not include amnesty,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement, after Trump said in a television interview that his planned order would include a road to citizenship for such immigrants, known as “Dreamers.”

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

