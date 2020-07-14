Trump says planned immigration order would be 'merit-based'

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the immigration executive order his administration was planning would be “merit-based.”

“We’re going to take care of DACA because I’m going to be doing, in the not too distant future, pretty soon, I’m going to be signing a new immigration action - very, very big merit-based immigration action - that based on the DACA decision, I’ll be able to do,” Trump told reporters at the White House Rose Garden, using the acronym for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.